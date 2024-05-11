Things are heating up with less than two weeks to go until the 2024 primary election. Doors are being knocked, signs are being put up (and torn down), and attack ads are being blasted like birdshot in all directions. The bigger government grows, the more intense elections become, both for those who want to use it to enrich themselves and their friends, and those who want to curtail its influence over our lives.

This week at the Chronicle…

On Tuesday I reacted to the news that Alex Adams has been named the new director of the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare. I explained why I saw reason for cautious optimism in the choice.

On Thursday I highlighted some other independent local media outlets which deserve your attention as well as introduced the new merch store. I’ve had one order already, which helped work out a few kinks in the process. If you’re a paid subscriber, check your email for a special coupon code!

I’ve posted 18 candidate interviews so far and have 18 more ready to edit and a few more yet to record. I appreciate everyone who has taken the time to talk with me. I believe that conversation is one of the most valuable parts of the political process.

In other news…

At the Gem State Chronicle, I am proud to republish editorials from other great writers and elected officials. Check out articles by Devin Miller, David Leavitt, Brent Regan, Dorothy Moon, and Attorney General Raúl Labrador.

I’ve also started posting letters to the editor every Wednesday. Email me if you have a short letter you would like published.

If you’re not already subscribed to the Big E Substack, you should check it out. The author was one of my first supporters and has gone on to post regular updates on Idaho news, national politics, and links to many more outlets throughout the conservative sphere. Check it out:

Carl Benjamin, aka Sargon of Akkad, posted a video recently asking why the left loves criminals so much. It’s only 12 minutes long but is very thought-provoking. How do we as a society balance justice with mercy, and how do we ensure safety and security for all without turning into a police state?

Auron MacIntyre had several good videos this week, but this one stood out. He asks why the canon of great books is important, and why it is still worth reading and preserving today. Well worth your time for an examination of what “culture” really is:

I don’t normally post segments from corporate media, but this clip from KTVB was reasonably fair in its treatment of misleading mailers that have been used to attack three conservative senators in Canyon County. Longtime readers recall that I was digging into this issue six months ago:

Finally, while doing my research on Alex Adams I came across this recent interview with Idaho Reports that sheds some light on how the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation lost nearly $5 million:

Upcoming events…

Come out to Well Reformed Church at 1400 N Cole Rd. on Monday, May 20 at 6:30pm to hear me speak about getting involved in the political process. You’ll also hear a panel discussion from others who have been getting involved as well.

Join me the next day at the Ronald Reagan Republican Club of West Ada County luncheon on Tuesday, May 21, at 11:30am at Fiesta Guadalajara in Meridian. I’ll talk about the state of politics in Idaho, what’s going on with the Republican Party, and everything from the legislative session to ranked choice voting. Stop by for lunch after voting and bring your questions!

