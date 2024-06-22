I don’t know about you, but I hit the ground running after coming home from the state convention in Coeur d’Alene with heavy articles, meetings, and kickoffs for general election campaigns. It’s going to be an incredible summer!

This week at the Chronicle…

After the first day of the convention, I recapped what happened and looked at the importance of following the rules. Since then, some members of the Gem State Conservatives have tried to make the case that it was Dorothy Moon her allies who actually broke the rules, but even a cursory reading of their case shows that it is flimsy at best.

Saturday evening I wrote about the rest of the convention, including the clean sweep by conservative leadership candidates. Dorothy Moon won reelection with more than 62% of the vote, and that was the closest race of the day.

On Monday, I published an open letter to the Gem State Conservatives. The primary is over, the convention is over, now it’s time to unite to defeat ranked choice voting and elect Republican candidates. The train is leaving the station, so get on board or get left behind.

To reiterate that point, I wrote on Wednesday that we are no longer rebels or dissidents, but rather we are the Idaho GOP establishment now. Conservatives are in the driver’s seat of the aforementioned train, so now it’s time to put up or shut up. The revolution has succeeded, now it’s time to govern.

Finally, this week I looked at the new platform that was adopted in Coeur d’Alene as well as the resolutions that were passed by the convention.

In other news…

You might have seen several viral videos of eastern Idaho farmers warning that a water curtailment order would destroy their farms. Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld pushed back on these claims, explaining the history of water rights along the Snake River and why the curtailment order was in place. A few days later, Gov. Brad Little issued a press release saying that the curtailment order had been lifted due to compliance with water regulations.

This is a very complex issue. I have been spending time learning about it before writing anything myself, but I think I’m finally ready to share what I have learned this coming week. In the meantime, this video by KTVB fairly well explains the issues at hand:

Michael Malice is a shameless and hilarious troll on Twitter, but he is also one of the best interviewers on the web today. This week he sat down with one of my favorite commentators Auron MacIntyre for a discussion that is very much worth your time:

Idaho’s own Pastor Jared Longshore was on Moment of Truth last week, sharing his vision for a nation that is once again founded upon Christian principles:

Finally, Marques Brownlee is one of the most astute tech reviewers working today. He recently broke down Apple’s new AI engine and what it means for the future of consumer technology:

Upcoming events…

Mountain States Policy Center is hosting school choice advocate Corey DeAngelis next Tuesday in Fruitland. That’s a bit of a hike, but I bought tickets to learn more about the state of school choice in 2024 and meet other figures who are working toward that goal. Several anti-school choice legislators were defeated last month, which means we should see some action in the 2025 legislative session. Click here to buy tickets. (Individual tickets were $15 when I bought mine but it looks like they’re free now, so take advantage!)

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho.