It was a fairly quiet week after the whirlwind of the primary and party reorganizations over the previous month. Next week is the Idaho GOP State Convention in Coeur d'Alene, which will surely give us a lot to talk about.

This week at the Chronicle…

On Tuesday, I wrote an essay asking how government should regulate vice — gambling, drinking, smoking, drugs, porn, etc. It’s a question that has vexed humanity from the beginning, but we need to focus our policy discussions around the truth, not hyperbolic cliches.

On Wednesday, I looked at Alex Adams’ first day on the job at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. I remain cautiously optimistic about what he plans to do to rein in this out-of-control agency.

On Thursday, I commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of France during World War II. Have we wasted our grandparents’ sacrifice? How do we rebuild the country they loved?

Finally, on Friday I examined the candidacy of Mary Souza for Idaho GOP state chair. She has spent the last two years burning bridges with conservatives, but now she says she wants to unite the party. Let’s not forget what she has said and done.

Also at the Chronicle, I published three guest posts yesterday all in response to the Bureau of Land Management’s approval of the Lava Ridge Wind Farm environmental study. Gov. Brad Little joined Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Cong. Mike Simpson, and US Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch to condemn the decision, while Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced an appeal to the Federal Aviation Administration over the proposed windmills. Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld penned her own response, slamming BLM for ignoring the will of Idahoans.

I’ll have more to come on this story as it develops.

In other news…

Niklas Kleinworth of the Idaho Freedom Foundation brings us up to date on the failed needle exchange program, which was repealed earlier this year:

Mary Margaret Olohan of the Daily Signal has been telling the stories of “detransitioners” for a while. Last Monday she joined Saurabh and Nick at American Moment to share what she has learned. The gender transition industry is absolutely and utterly evil, and this interview is a must-watch if you want to learn the truth:

Andrew Isker and Jay Engle sat down with the notorious Steve Sailer recently to discuss his book and his many years of noticing patterns that have long been unspeakable in polite society:

Finally, I came across a fun video this week of two gentlemen who needed an oil change for their Ford Model T. It’s a fascinating look at what has changed — and what hasn’t — in the automobile over the last century:

Upcoming events…

The Idaho Republican State Convention is coming up in less than two weeks. If you’re a delegate, you should have already registered, but guests are welcome too. The cost for delegates, alternates, and guests is the same — $25. Seats at the Friday night gala featuring Kari Lake start at $125. Learn more and register at the Idaho GOP website.

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho.