I don't know about you, but I was happy to see a few days without 100+ degree temperatures this week.

It was another busy week of news, as national stories continue to break while Idaho heads into election season with the 2025 legislative session just over the horizon.

Last week at the Chronicle…

The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare continues its march toward transparency under new director Alex Adams. This week they unveiled the first monthly reports on Medicaid and other welfare programs.

Branden Durst, former state senator and candidate for state superintendent, penned a good op-ed on how universal school choice has become a defining issue for Republicans. The Legislature has no more excuses.

Gov. Brad Little issued an update on talks to resolve the water issues in south and east Idaho.

Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon reacted to the way in which the Democrats swapped their party’s nominee despite the primaries being over and done.

On Monday, I provided some historical perspective to our current crazy times. We really are in uncharted territory, and nobody knows what comes next.

On Tuesday, I lamented how most Americans have stopped caring about civics or the rule of law when it comes to our political system. How do we regain an informed and educated electorate?

On Thursday I dug into the lawsuit against Proposition 1, the ranked choice voting initiative, by Attorney General Raúl Labrador.

Finally, on Friday I examined what Ronald Reagan really meant when he talked about the “big tent” and what that can tell us about the equal and opposite errors made by the conservative and moderate winds of the Idaho GOP.

Also on Thursday, I joined Matt Edwards of Idaho Signal for a panel discussion on the perils of ranked choice voting:

In other news…

More than four years ago, future senator and potential vice president J.D. Vance wrote a long article about his journey to the Catholic Church. I will be writing more about this in the future, but check it out now in the meantime.

Last Monday I had the privilege of joining a panel on WorldNetDaily’s livestream to talk about the undemocratic Democrats and their undemocratic ways:

In the aftermath of the shooting of Donald Trump, a man claiming to be a prophet claimed to have predicted it many months in advance. Pastor Mike Winger of biblethinker.com took a closer look at this so-called prophet and found he is not all he claims:

Auron MacIntyre took a break from doom and gloom to talk about a great movie with guest Wade Stotts. The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is more than a classic western, it is an examination of the end of the Wild West and the spread of civilization.

Finally, minutephysics explains why we use “temperature” to refer to the color of light:

Upcoming events…

Join the Gem County GOP at the fair next weekend! My friends from Emmett will be manning a booth on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of next week. When Democrats canceled the Western Idaho Fair in 2020, I took my family to Gem County instead. It’s small but a lot of fun full of great people, so head up over the hill to check it out!

