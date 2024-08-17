Are you ready for the fair? The Western Idaho Fair started yesterday, and I’ll be heading over with my children after posting this roundup. Stop by the Ada County GOP booth and see your District 14 precinct committeemen today!

West Ada schools started this week as well, with other districts soon to follow. With the new Legislature coming to town next January, expectations for a school choice bill are high. Last week we talked grocery tax; coming up we will be talking school choice.

This is your weekly roundup of news from the Gem State Chronicle and beyond. Reminder that as a free or paid subscriber via Substack, you can decide to all receive daily posts, just Saturday roundups, or just Sunday devotions. Click here to manage your subscriptions.

As you know, I am entirely reader supported:

Paid subscribers via Substack get bonus notes with most articles, giving me an opportunity to share behind-the-scenes thoughts with supporters, as well as early access to podcasts and significant discounts in the merch store.

Do you have a small business you want to advertise? I’ll put your ad on the top of the Chronicle homepage, on the article sidebar, and will shout it out on any podcasts I release during the sponsorship. I’ll also write an article on behalf of sponsors, whether about a particular issue or just sharing their story. Send me a message and we’ll get it done. Check out this month’s sponsor, Mac Attack HVAC in Sweet!

Finally, I also offer freelance writing and editing services. Reach out to me if you have a project you’d like me to consult with you on.

Have you been catching the Daily Minute? It’s a one minute long summary of some piece of news that I think you’ll find interesting, published (mostly) daily Monday through Saturday. You can find the Daily Minute on YouTube, Rumble, Facebook, X, and even TikTok!

Last week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I unveiled the results of my reader survey on grocery taxes. While a majority would prefer to eliminate property taxes if given the choice, 90% want to see the sales tax on groceries eliminated.

I was busy with a project on Tuesday, so no article, but I took a few minutes to talk with Nate Shelman on KBOI about my survey.

On Wednesday, I explained how property taxes work, hoping to clear up some misconceptions about how these taxes are levied. On Thursday, I shined a light on various organizations that are exempt from property taxes, with help from Rep. John Gannon.

Also on Thursday, the president of the American Accountability Foundation published an op-ed about a report showing how Idaho’s public employee retirement system is supporting the left wing agenda in corporate America.

Also Thursday, Secure Idaho Elections issued a press release about that organization’s plans to combat Proposition 1, the ranked choice voting initiative on your ballot this November.

Speaking of ranked choice voting, Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon took a sledgehammer to false claims by the backers of Prop 1 that active duty military personnel aren’t allowed to vote in our closed Republican primary.

Remember to visit Candidate Central for information about every Republican candidate for the Idaho Legislature.

In other news…

Auron MacIntyre hosted Meg Basham to talk about her new book Shepherds for Sale. Basham exposes how left wing organizations infiltrated the evangelical church by inserting or co-opting many of its leaders.

Carl Benjamin made several good videos this week, but this one on the impending crisis of underpopulation was perhaps the best. Most western nations have dropped well below replacement fertility rate, and simply importing millions from other cultures is not the answer.

How about something a bit more fun? Watch Mehdi Sadaghdar of ElectroBoom fix his broken drill:

Finally, Idaho Reports has been posting clips from their own show 40 years in the past. This episode featuring a visit from Vice President George Bush in 1984 was an interesting time capsule:

Upcoming events…

Remember to join the Ada County GOP and District 14 at the fair today!

Also today, the Gem County GOP is hosting their annual Shrimp Boil at the city park in Emmett. At $10 a person or $25 a family, it’s a great deal and should be a lot of fun.

Later this month, GOP Senate candidate Codi Galloway will host a free patriotic concert at Kleiner Park in Meridian. Bring the family!

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great weekend!