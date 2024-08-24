I had planned to spend last week writing about the upcoming debate over school choice, but events kept getting in the way. I need at least three of myself to keep up with the news. The Democrat candidate switch in district 11 and the ICE report suggesting three Idaho counties were not cooperating with detainer requests dominated the week, along with the lackluster DNC and Robert Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement of Donald Trump for president.

Phew.

Last week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I explained what was going on with the Democratic candidates in district 11. The matter was eventually resolved by the Secretary of State’s office reversing the withdrawals and appointments, putting things back to the post-primary status quo. Questions remain about why the office missed this attempted violation of the law.

On Tuesday, I broke the news that the Idaho Child Care Program, a federal subsidy overseen by the Dept. of Health and Welfare, was over budget. Since then, other news outlets have picked up the story as well.

On Wednesday, I unveiled the IACI Scorecard Quiz. Now you can see how you would fare on the business industry’s lawmaker ratings.

On Thursday, I examined the report from Immigration and Customs Enforcement showing three Idaho counties as not fully cooperating with ICE detainer requests. The three counties all deny the charge, so what is going on?

Finally, on Friday I shared Braxton McCoy’s podcast episode dealing with the ongoing water controversy in southeastern Idaho.

Friday afternoon I joined Matt Edwards and Theo Wold to talk about the ICE issues:

Friday evening, Lauren Walker hosted a Twitter Space featuring Theo Wold to continue discussing the same issue. Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris joined late to share his perspective.

Also on Friday, I joined Matt Edwards, Josh Turnbow, and Elizabeth Farah to talk about the flop that is the Kamala Harris campaign and we reacted to Robert Kennedy Jr.’s speech endorsing Donald Trump:

In other news…

Last week I wrote a piece for WorldNetDaily showing how the Democrats have fully embraced being the party of death as they promote abortion, transgenderism, and other anti-human ideologies. Can the GOP become the party of life? The way in which RFK Jr.’s stand against both chronic unhealthiness and endless war led him to the Republican ticket suggests promise on this premise.

Matthew Todd of the Ranch Podcast hosted IDHW director Alex Adams to discuss his priorities for the agency:

Bryan Hyde looked at the immigration issue in Idaho, making a kind shout-out to the Gem State Chronicle in the process:

Finally, this 1998 segment from CBS Sunday Morning on the battle between small startups and big tech behemoths like Microsoft featured a young and as-yet-unknown Elon Musk. It’s a fascinating look at how far we’ve come in the past 26 years:

Upcoming events…

District 15 Senate candidate Codi Galloway and fellow candidates Annette Tipton and Rep. Dori Healey are hosting a free patriotic concert at Kleiner Park tonight at 7pm. Come check it out and support Boise Republicans. I hope to see you there!

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho.