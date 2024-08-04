The long hot summer continues, and both local and national happenings are staying hot as well. Summer fair season has begun — I’m typing this on the way to the Gem & Boise County Fair in Emmett — which means that no matter where you live it’s time to celebrate America. As the new shirts over at Citizens Alliance say: “Idaho is what America was.”

Let’s keep it that way.

On Monday, I examined the question of whether it is laws or people which protect our rights. “What is a law compared to the men and women who enforce it?”

On Tuesday, I took a look at taxes in the Treasure Valley. Boise and Meridian are hiking taxes a lot, Ada County is raising taxes a little, and my hometown of Eagle is not raising taxes at all.

On Thursday, I returned to the specter of men punching women for sport and how our society has gone completely crazy with regards to the differences between boys and girls.

I would share with you the livestream I did with Matt Edwards and Elizabeth Farah for WorldNetDaily, but the International Olympic Committee has been filing copyright claims on everything they can, so the video is unavailable.

Donald Trump is holding a rally in Bozeman, Montana this Friday, only seven hours away from the Treasure Valley. Tickets are first come, first serve, so grab them now and gas up the car!

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho.