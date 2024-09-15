Ten days ago, I shared the story of Sarah Fendley and Big City Coffee, driven off the campus of Boise State University by rabid Marxist activists who were outraged by her support of police and first responders.

I’m pleased to report that a jury agreed, awarding Fendley $3 million plus an additional $1 million in punitive damages from BSU administrator Leslie Webb.

The lawyer for the university, which has already spent around a million taxpayer dollars fighting this tort claim, said they will appeal. This is nevertheless a great victory for Fendley and for free speech in Idaho, and I’m certain that our Legislature will take action against the racist scourge of DEI in the coming session.

As you know, I am entirely reader supported:

Paid subscribers via Substack get bonus notes with most articles, giving me an opportunity to share behind-the-scenes thoughts with supporters, as well as early access to podcasts and significant discounts in the merch store.

Do you have a small business you want to advertise? I’ll put your ad on the top of the Chronicle homepage, on the article sidebar, and will shout it out on any podcasts I release during the sponsorship. I’ll also write an article on behalf of sponsors, whether about a particular issue or just sharing their story. Send me a message and we’ll get it done.

Finally, I also offer freelance writing and editing services. Reach out to me if you have a project you’d like me to consult with you on.

Have you been catching the Daily Minute? It’s a one minute long summary of some piece of news that I think you’ll find interesting, published (mostly) daily Monday through Saturday. You can find the Daily Minute on YouTube, Rumble, Facebook, X, and even TikTok!

Last week at the Chronicle…

The most recent episode of the Podcast of the Gem State Chronicle went live for all subscribers this week. I lay out how World War II has become the founding myth for the current world order, and how we can carefully and respectfully seek the truth.

On Monday, I examined the difference between policies and personalities in politics. It’s all too easy to make this a celebrity game rather than a process for improving our lives and safeguarding our liberties.

On Tuesday, I reacted to the news that Sen. Jim Guthrie wants to be Senate Majority Leader. Republicans can do a lot better than their most liberal senator.

On Wednesday, 9/11, I looked back at where we went wrong in our reactions to that awful day. In the name of combating terrorists, we set ourselves on a course for decline and totalitarianism at home.

Finally, on Friday I took a closer look at JFAC, the joint legislative committee that creates budgets for the state of Idaho.

There were some great guest editorials this week as well:

Canyon County Clerk Rick Hogaboam shared some additional logistical problems with ranked choice voting. He dives into some complex stuff, but it’s good to know all the unforeseen consequences of this radical electoral change.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador shared a major victory over the Biden/Harris administration with regards to Idaho water rights, a subject that will only increase in importance in the near future.

Finally, Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon looked at how Donald Trump once against debated three on one and yet came out the stronger.

In other news…

Celebrities such as Russell Brand are openly talking about their newfound faith in Jesus Christ. Is this the beginning of a revival in America? A fascinating conversation between Auron MacIntyre and Jon Harris:

The Lotus Eaters discuss how our society teaches white people to hate themselves and their families from birth, and what effects this is having on our culture:

The late James Earl Jones lent his unmistakable voice to film for five decades. I could link to a dozen different classic clips, but this one from Conan the Barbarian is iconic:

Finally, Thursday was the 341st anniversary of the end of the Siege of Vienna, when the Holy League, led by Polish king Jan Sobieski’s winged hussars, finally defeated the Ottoman Turks and halted their expansion into Christian Europe. Watch a short overview of the battle itself:

And then energize yourself with Sabaton’s rendition of the event:

Upcoming events…

TP USA is hosting author Jeremy Carl at Boise State University later this month. Carl has written courageously about the growing scourge of anti-white racism in America, a racism that has become enshrined in American law.

If you can’t make it to BSU that night, Sen. Lori Den Hartog and Rep. Joe Palmer are hosting a fundraiser for Codi Galloway’s campaign for Senate in district 15. Bring your family for a game of bowling at Wahooz and help regain lost ground in Boise!

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great weekend!