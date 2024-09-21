We had one autumn day in the Treasure Valley last week, with rain and cool temperatures, but the forecast says sunshine and high 80s for the next ten days. Eventually fall will come.

It was a busy week for me, not only with various writing projects but several important meetings. The Eagle Library Board met for 4 1/2 hours on Wednesday night to decide what to do with some challenged books, while the District 14 GOP met in Emmett on Thursday where we shared strategies for getting out the vote for Republican candidates and against Proposition 1, ranked choice voting.

Such is my life!

On Monday, I explained the truth about multiculturalism, which is — gasp — different cultures have different beliefs and customs. The left seems to think people throughout the world are all the same, merely with different skin tones or cuisines.

On Tuesday, I returned to the scourge of DEI — diversity/equity/inclusion — in the wake of Big City Coffee’s amazing victory over BSU. It’s time for the Legislature to eviscerate this anti-American creed from our public schools and universities.

On Thursday, I shared an update regarding the attempt by District 11 Democrats to switch candidates and the response by the District 11 GOP, including their decision to consider a lawsuit against the Secretary of State.

Finally, yesterday I shared what the Eagle Library Board chose to do in response to House Bill 710, and my thoughts on what we as a culture must do to protect our children.

The Ada County GOP announced an event in October with ex-CIA officer Mike Baker to be held at Old State Saloon, the Idaho GOP announced a reward for the arrest and conviction of whomever is vandalizing their no on Prop 1 signs in Eagle and Meridian, and Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced his office’s victory in defending our voter ID laws in court!

Also on Friday, I joined Matt Edwards and Josh Turnbow at WorldNetDaily to discuss the ways in which the system is trying to stop Donald Trump at any cost:

In other news…

Speaker Mike Moyle and Rep. Josh Tanner created a PAC to spread the word about the dangers of Prop 1 and ranked choice voting. The PAC recorded videos of candidates and elected officials warning their constituents against this deceptive initiative. Click here to visit the channel and watch them all, and I encourage you to share them with your communities.

Rep. Brent Crane summed it up really well:

My friends at American Moment recorded a great podcast with French political analyst Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry, who I’ve followed on Twitter for many years:

The Critical Drinker, a Scottish movie reviewer who has become one of the most trusted names in entertainment, watched Matt Walsh’s new movie Am I Racist? and came away impressed:

Natalie Winters joined Tim Pool and the gang on Wednesday night to discuss the latest news. Today she is Steve Bannon’s sidekick and temporary host of War Room while Bannon sits in federal prison for a crime he didn’t commit, but I first knew her as the research assistant at the National Pulse when I had a writing fellowship there. She has an impressive command of the news and all the things going on behind the scenes:

Finally, IFF policy director Niklas Kleinworth explained how the Big City Coffee case could be expensive for taxpayers, unless the Legislature acts:

Upcoming events…

Ada County GOP youth chair Ashley Mujagic is hosting a tour of the elections office on Tuesday, September 24. This is an event for young people, aged 18-40, so if that’s you then check it out and make some connections with other young conservatives in the Treasure Valley:

The Idaho GOP is hosting a vice presidential debate watch party on Tuesday, October 1. Come see JD Vance expose Tim Walz for being the clown that he is with fellow Republicans:

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho.