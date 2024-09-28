Today is Saturday, September 28, in the Year of Our Lord 2024, and the forecast says it will be 91 degrees this afternoon. Good weather for the Harvest Festival and Street Fair, going on today on Main St. in Emmett. I’ll be manning the Gem County GOP booth in the early afternoon, so stop by and say hello!

On Monday, I shared some of the other Substack newsletters that I have found valuable. Check it out for a list of local and national outlets, and send me an email if you think I’m missing some good ones.

On Tuesday, I laid out the reasons why Idaho should reject Proposition 1, the initiative to impose a top four blanket primary and ranked choice voting on our state.

On Wednesday, I dismantled the leftist marketing propaganda that is “Banned Books Week”.

On Thursday, I looked at an interesting idea from Fred Birnbaum about how cutting government spending could completely offset property taxes in Idaho.

On Friday, with both former Idaho GOP chair Tom Luna and Gov. Brad Little coming out against Prop 1, I looked at how Republicans who normally disagree are uniting against this pernicious initiative.

Read Gov. Little’s statement against Prop 1, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon’s latest column, and a report from Attorney General Raúl Labrador about going after the healthcare establishment for its promotion of transgender drugs and surgeries for minors.

In other news…

American Moment’s podcast this week was excellent as usual. Election expert Cleta Mitchell shared her story and her ongoing fight to protect the integrity of our elections:

Auron MacIntyre had a fantastic interview with libertarian thinker Jeffrey Tucker about where the libertarian movement went wrong:

Idaho’s own Pastor Doug Wilson of Christ Church in Moscow came out hard against Proposition 1 this week:

The always-interesting Darryl Cooper of Martyr Made joined Santiago Pliego and Josh Abbatoy of New Founding to explain what he sees as the state of Western Civilization:

I’ve written before about the fiscal mismanagement in the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. IFF’s Niklas Kleinworth explained this week that the problem is only getting worse, and it’s time for the Legislature to put its collective foot down:

Just this morning I stumbled upon an interesting video looking at how the 17th amendment twisted the original design of the US Constitution. Take a few minutes to listen to this thought-provoking idea:

Finally, there’s a sense among my generation that the 1990s were the last gasp of true America prosperity. The Cold War was over, 9/11 had not yet occurred, and the biggest political debates were over what to do with Social Security. Jack Posobiec calls it “Pizza Hut Nationalism,” since many of us have fond memories of visiting that establishment during that time, and it creates a certain nostalgia.

Take 30 seconds to step back in time:

Upcoming events…

The Idaho GOP is hosting a vice presidential debate watch party on Tuesday, October 1. Come see JD Vance expose Tim Walz for being the clown that he is with fellow Republicans:

The Ada County GOP is hosting a fundraising dinner with former covert officer Mike Baker on Wednesday, October 16. Tickets are only $40, and you could win a new gun!

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho.