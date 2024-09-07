Happy Saturday! It’s September, school has started, and hopefully the high temperatures and dangerous wildfires will soon be in the rear view mirror. On the other hand, campaign season is heating up, with the presidential debate next Tuesday and signs for local races starting to pop up on street corners and thoroughfares.

The Gem State Chronicle will continue bringing you news and analysis that helps you make positive change in our lovely state.

Last week at the Chronicle…

On Tuesday, I examined what our property taxes actually pay for, and urged readers to think about what they want their cities to provide.

On Wednesday, I told the story of Sarah Fendley and Big City Coffee, a small business driven off the BSU campus because of the anti-American dogma of DEI.

On Thursday, I released a podcast musing on what happens when history turns into mythology. Paid subscribers can listen now, while everyone else can hear it next week.

Finally, yesterday I posted an update on the debate over child care subsidies in Idaho and in the nation.

There were some great guest editorials this week as well:

Charity Joy of the Kootenai Journal laid out a plan for pro-life activists to actually make a difference in society.

Gov. Brad Little shared an update about discussions regarding the East Snake Plain Aquifer.

Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon showed how Democrats are always trying to change the rules, including attempting to impose ranked choice voting via Prop 1.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador discussed a big win against the Biden/Harris administration with regards to illegal immigration.

And just this morning, Canyon County clerk Rick Hogaboam explained exactly why ranked choice voting is so complex and confusing.

In other news…

On Friday I joined Matt Edwards and Josh Turnbow to discuss our broken country, from illegal alien gangs allegedly shaking down apartment complexes to mentally ill young people committing murder.

Ada County Commissioner Rod Beck joined Matthew Todd to explain why he worked to close the Republican primary and why Prop 1 is a terrible idea for Idaho:

IFF policy director Niklas Kleinworth explained why simply dumping more money into the Idaho Child Care Program is not a long term solution:

The Practical Engineering YouTube channel published an interesting demonstration of how landfills work:

Finally, just for fun, remember when George Jones tried to drive a tractor to the bar?

Upcoming events…

TP USA is hosting author Jeremy Carl at Boise State University later this month. Carl has written courageously about the growing scourge of anti-white racism in America, a racism that has become enshrined in American law.

If you can’t make it to BSU that night, Sen. Lori Den Hartog and Rep. Joe Palmer are hosting a fundraiser for Codi Galloway’s campaign for Senate in district 15. Bring your family for a game of bowling at Wahooz and help regain lost ground in Boise!

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Have a great weekend!