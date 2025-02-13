House Bill 93, the parental choice tax credit, passed a Senate committee today on a 6-3 vote. Sens. Doug Ricks, Ben Adams, Kelly Anthon, Lori Den Hartog, Scott Grow, and Ben Toews voted to send it to the floor with a “do pass” recommendation, though several said they reserved the right to vote against on the final vote. Sen. Treg Bernt joined Democrats Sens. Ali Rabe and Ron Taylor in opposition, though Bernt said he too might change his mind on the floor.

Check out my live thread over on Twitter for details about who testified and some of the questions and points raised during the hearing. I took the opportunity to testify in favor of the bill, and Sen. Bernt tried to stump me with a question about some details:

On a somewhat related note, many of the same people screaming in this committee hearing about public funds going to private institutions seem to have no problem with taxpayer dollars subsidizing teachers’ unions. This morning, the House passed H98 which prohibits such activity, requiring union leaders to do their union activities on their own dime, rather than yours or mine:

We are in the midst of a great realignment of our society. Times like these can be dangerous, but they can be opportunities. While President Donald Trump cleans up the federal government, we have a perfect chance to make some necessary changes to our government in Idaho as well. Cutting off taxpayer funding to organizations that hate us and want to destroy our way of life is a good step, as is providing a way for families to seek alternatives to the public school section.

We still have a long way to go, but I believe this session is taking us in the right direction. Stay tuned.