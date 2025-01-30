I just got home from the Capitol, where I had a busy day, and in a few minutes I’m going to take my son to see a high school basketball game. That means I don’t yet have time to dive into the school choice landscape here at the end of January, but I’ll give you a preview.

Rep. Wendy Horman introduced a new bill this morning that replaces the previous school choice tax credit bill. Some conservatives on social media are wary of what appear to be accountability measures for parents and teachers, but I spoke to others involved in the legislation who suggest it might not be as concerning as it sounds. I’ll be reviewing the bill’s text and consulting with knowledgeable sources, and I’ll share my findings soon.

In the meantime, check out today’s Capitol Clarity in which homeschool father Ryan Spoon, Rep. Clint Hostetler, and IFF’s education director Samuel Lair shared their visions for what school choice can look like here in Idaho: