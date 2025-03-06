Before the 2025 legislative session began, I wrote a concise list of goals I would like to see accomplished this year:

Eliminate DEI The State Board of Education has already instructed public colleges and universities to eliminate DEI programs. The Legislature must give this initiative some teeth, passing laws against such anti-American discrimination. I will carry a resolution to this effect at the Idaho GOP Winter Meeting next month. I’d also like to see action against DEI in public schools as well as businesses that contract with state government. Cut Spending Government spending will naturally go up due to inflation and population growth, but the increase over the past decade has far outstripped those factors. The maintenance budget process has created a framework to allow for real spending cuts, and I expect the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee to be more strict with state agencies requesting more money. Will this lead to the first real reduction in the state budget in living memory? I mean a real reduction, counting federal money and transfers. We shall see. Cut Taxes Tax cuts are the flip side of the fiscal coin along with spending cuts. Idaho’s income taxes are currently much higher than surrounding states, so those need to continue coming down. Property taxes are levied at the local level, but people still expect the Legislature to take more action to relieve property owners of that burden. Finally, a large majority of Idahoans want to see groceries exempted from the sales tax. I expect either a full repeal or an increase in the food tax credit this session. Regulatory Reform DOGE — Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency — is all the rage right now, and everyone wants to jump on the train. Gov. Brad Little is taking credit for reducing red tape in Idaho, along with many in the Legislature and even the bureaucracy. There will be a lot of noise around cutting regulations this session, but I want to see real improvements, not simply consolidating words or deferring to federal rules. Immigration A year ago, the McClure Center estimated that there were 35,000 illegal aliens employed in Idaho. The lobbyist for the Idaho Dairymen’s Association estimated that 70% of workers in that industry might fail an audit of their guest worker documentation. It’s time to enforce the law and remove those who are here illegally. It’s also time to put to rest this notion that we need foreign workers to “do the jobs Idahoans won’t do”. School Choice Even Gov. Little and Supt. Debbie Critchfield are on board with some sort of school choice legislation, which means we’re likely to see a watered down bill with broad support. Let’s do better. Let’s get a tax credit or ESA bill that provides something near what Idaho taxpayers spend per student — $8,500. Let’s make sure that homeschool families have the opportunity to take advantage of this program without them worrying about future government intrusion into their educational choices. Let’s get it done. State Sovereignty From the Bureau of Land Management ignoring widespread opposition to the Lava Ridge Wind Farm to the federal government’s mismanagement of forests leading to terrible wildfires, it’s clear that we need local control of our own backyard. I’m not sure if that means somehow taking control of federal lands, or working out a better deal with Washington DC to manage them. Either way, something needs to be done. We must also protect the Snake River Dams. We also need to start weaning ourselves off of federal funds, which compromised 40% of our state’s budget last year. Sound Money Gov. Little vetoed a bill last year that would have allowed the state treasurer to invest a portion of the state’s holdings in silver and gold. I want to see that bill come back with a veto-proof majority. I also want to see protection for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as well as protection from any future central bank digital currency. Personal Liberty We need a ban on mask mandates. We need an anti-SLAPP law. We need strong protections for our constitutional rights, with an enforcement mechanism when governments violate them. Teachers and school staff should have the right to carry concealed in public schools. Entitlements Medicaid Expansion is going to bankrupt this state if we do not bring it under control. Repeal Expansion, reform Medicaid, and incentivize Idahoans to get out of the welfare system rather than becoming even more dependent upon it.

As we near the home stretch, let’s evaluate how well the Legislature has done in pursuit of these goals:

Eliminate DEI: Incomplete

Prior to the session, the State Board of Education resolved that public colleges and universities should no longer engage in DEI programs or practices. Nevertheless, it’s still imperative that the Legislature put such restrictions in statute, and I carried a resolution to the Idaho Republican Party calling for legislation. Sen. Ben Toews has a bill that is stuck in Senate State Affairs. If that bill gets a hearing and passes both chambers then I’ll give this category an A.

Cut Spending: C

Budget bills are starting to make their way through the process, and unfortunately spending is continuing to increase. Idaho’s growth and prosperity has resulted in big budget surpluses, and even with $400 million in tax cuts on the table, Gov. Brad Little and members of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC) see an opportunity to “invest” that money. Original appropriations in 2024 totaled about $13.9 billion, while agency requests this year total about $14.3 billion — an increase of just over 3%. This is a much lower increase than in previous years, hence the C, but we’re not seeing the actual cuts that we want. I’ll keep an eye on what else JFAC does, including converting ongoing expenditures into one-time payments.

Cut Taxes: A

The Legislature is considering more than $400 million in tax cuts, which I think is a great start. A bill to decrease income taxes from 5.695% to 5.3% is headed to the governor’s desk, as is a bill to raise the grocery tax credit from $120 per person to $155. Another bill to provide property tax relief to homeowners is making its way through the process as well. I’m pleased to see all three legs of Idaho’s taxation stool being addressed. I know some won’t be happy until the sales tax on groceries is fully eliminated, but I believe this has been a great year for tax relief.

Regulatory Reform: A-

Regulatory reform is one of those things that is hard to evaluate in a few sentences, because our statutes and regulations are so complex and Byzantine. Moving rules to code doesn’t sound as good on a bumper sticker as repealing grocery tax, but it is extremely important for keeping our government accountable to the people. I’ve been pleased to see a lot of work done regarding deregulation and consolidation of rules and statutes this year. It’s not sexy but it’s being done.

Immigration: Incomplete

Several good bills have been introduced to enforce the rule of law with regard to immigration, including Rep. Jaron Crane’s bill that would give law enforcement the authority to deport illegal aliens who are picked up for other crimes as well as Rep. Jordan Redman’s bill that requires employers to use E-Verify. However, other bills have been stymied, including one just this week that would have criminalized anyone who aids and abets illegal migration. The agricultural lobbies are vehemently against any enforcement of our laws, and are in fact lobbying to legalize those already here. There’s still time, but this category could end up with an F if nothing is done.

School Choice: A-

Gov. Little has signed House Bill 93, bringing universal school choice to Idaho for the first time. The bill doesn’t go quite as far as many of us wanted, hence the A-. The tax credit is only up to $5,000 and the program as a whole is capped at $50 million, but we nevertheless have school choice now. If the program proves popular, as many conservatives believe it will be, then our Legislature can raise those caps in the future. I am also convinced that H93 provides protections for homeschool families who wish to claim a tax credit for their expenses.

State Sovereignty: D

The current budget that JFAC is considering has 37% federal funds, which is an improvement on last year but still a long way to go. I’ve not seen much legislation regarding federal lands, and while President Donald Trump’s election changes the paradigm, there is still much more work to be done to reclaim our state sovereignty. If I hear one more legislator dismiss a good bill out of hand because potentially runs contrary to federal law…

Sound Money: B

Previous sessions saw bills related to allowing the state treasurer to invest in gold and silver as well as protections for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. While those bills have not come back, others have, such as eliminating income taxes on the sale of gold or silver bullion and another that would clarify that gold and silver can be used as legal tender. I believe we are continuing to move in the right direction on this issue.

Personal Liberty: A-

Anti-SLAPP passed the House unanimously. A prohibition on mask mandates was signed by the governor. We’ve seen some great legislation this year regarding personal liberty. Concealed carry on campus is still struggling, with one side demanding training requirements and another demanding none. Bills related to medical freedom are moving through the process as well, as well as free speech on college campuses.

Entitlements: B

We are seeing a lot of action on Medicaid reform, but nothing has passed thus far. Most Republicans recognize that we need some sort of entitlement reform, but many are worried about what will become of those who depend on the programs. Another bill removing soda and candy from SNAP benefits is moving through the system as well. Having Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leading the charge at the federal level should help us in Idaho as well.

Averaging these entirely arbitrary grades brings the Legislature to a B overall. The outcome of the two “incompletes” could swing that grade anywhere from a C+ to a B+. I think we have already seen a significant improvement over last year.

What do you think? What else would you like to see our Legislature accomplish before sine die in a few weeks?