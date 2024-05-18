Phew. 41 interviews in 30 days. Going forward I think I’ll stick to one per week. Once again I appreciate all of these candidates for taking the time to talk with me over the past few weeks.
Make sure to tune in on Tuesday night when I will bring you a live stream from the Idaho GOP watch party at the Riverside Hotel. I’m sure many of these candidates will be there, and I’ll try to grab a few for live interviews.
Today I present conversations with:
Sen. Tammy Nichols, District 10
Sen. Ben Adams, District 12
Kent Marmon for House 11A
Jarome Bell for House 12A
Clint Hostetler for House 24A
Karey Hanks for House 31B
Bryan Smith for House 32B
Thank you so much, Brian, for your dedication to this important project. You have done yeoman’s work as they say!