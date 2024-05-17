It’s the home stretch! I edited and posted six more interviews today, leaving seven more for tomorrow and I’ll be done.

Today I have conversations with incumbent Reps. Julianne Young and Tina Lambert, as well as Brett Skidmore all the way over in district 35. I also have three candidates in district 21 — Monica McKinley and Adam Nelson are both on the ballot for House 21A, and Brenda Bourn is running for Senate.

It goes without saying that the other candidates in these races did not get back to me. Honestly, at this point, I’m not sure if I could have finished this project if every single candidate agreed to participate.

I really appreciate all those who did!

