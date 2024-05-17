Six more candidate interviews
Hear from Julianne Young, Tina Lambert, Brett Skidmore, Adam Nelson, Monica McKinley, and Brenda Bourn
It’s the home stretch! I edited and posted six more interviews today, leaving seven more for tomorrow and I’ll be done.
Today I have conversations with incumbent Reps. Julianne Young and Tina Lambert, as well as Brett Skidmore all the way over in district 35. I also have three candidates in district 21 — Monica McKinley and Adam Nelson are both on the ballot for House 21A, and Brenda Bourn is running for Senate.
It goes without saying that the other candidates in these races did not get back to me. Honestly, at this point, I’m not sure if I could have finished this project if every single candidate agreed to participate.
I really appreciate all those who did!
Thank you, Brian, for putting together all these interviews and for the phenomenal work on Primary Pulse! What a great service you have provided to voters. (You must be EXHAUSTED!)