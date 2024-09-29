Perhaps no sin is as constantly condemned in Scripture as pride. Contrary to modern society’s obsession with pride, both the Old and New Testaments warn that pride never leads to a good outcome.

Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall. It is better to be of a lowly spirit with the poor than to divide the spoil with the proud. Proverbs 16:18-19 ESV

But he gives more grace. Therefore it says, “God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.” Submit yourselves therefore to God. James 4:6-7a ESV

Do not love the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world—the desires of the flesh and the desires of the eyes and pride of life—is not from the Father but is from the world. 1 John 2:15-16 ESV

Nevertheless, pride is almost a prerequisite for entering the world of politics. For every statesman who is willing to do the work behind the scenes without credit there are surely many more who are there to advance their own names and reputations. In a representative republic, name recognition is necessary to advance to higher office. The question is, where is the line between self-promotion and sinful pride?

There is also another danger to which I believe conservatives are especially susceptible, that being the temptation to put ourselves at the top of a purity spiral. This often necessitates putting others down as well. “My friends and I are the only true conservatives in Idaho. Everyone else is a fake, a RINO, a sellout, you’ll see.” Again, self-promotion is a necessary part of politics, as is distinguishing yourself from your opponents. However, it is easy to go too far.

Our Lord Jesus Christ once told a parable about two men praying in the temple:

Two men went up into the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector. The Pharisee, standing by himself, prayed thus: ‘God, I thank you that I am not like other men, extortioners, unjust, adulterers, or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week; I give tithes of all that I get.’ But the tax collector, standing far off, would not even lift up his eyes to heaven, but beat his breast, saying, ‘God, be merciful to me, a sinner!’ I tell you, this man went down to his house justified, rather than the other. For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, but the one who humbles himself will be exalted. Luke 18:10-14 ESV

Is there room for true humility in politics, for figures who lead decisively yet avoid the trap of pride? Or does the system inherently corrupt anyone who enters it? If it’s there, it’s a delicate balance.

In the end, perhaps our best course is to pray for ourselves and for each other, that not our own wills but God’s be done.