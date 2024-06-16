Last night as I celebrated the end of the Idaho GOP state convention with friends I looked back at the business of the better part of the last year. I started full time on the Gem State Chronicle in September, and was working on the Eagle mayor’s race through November and the runoff in December. The legislative session started in January and lasted through March, and the primary campaigns started in March and concluded on May 21. Immediately after that we had reorganization meetings, preparation for the convention, and then the convention itself.

Time to take a break.

It will have to be a short one, though. I have meetings on Tuesday, library board on Wednesday, and then district 14 will meet on Thursday.

Yet breaks are necessary to avoid burnout. Our God knew that, having created us, which is why the sabbath was an integral part of His commandments to His people. Everyone knows that going without sleep for extended periods of time is foolish, because it has detrimental effects on our physical and mental health. We need rest from our labors for the same reason. No matter what you do in your daily life, going without a break is a surefire way to become disenchanted and burnt out.

And on the seventh day God finished his work that he had done, and he rested on the seventh day from all his work that he had done. So God blessed the seventh day and made it holy, because on it God rested from all his work that he had done in creation. Genesis 2:2 ESV

Those of you who have devoted yourselves to the fight these past months and years, take a break. Even if it’s only one day, take some time to reset and reflect. We need you at full strength for the battles ahead.

Even those of you who came away from the convention having opposed the resolutions, platform proposals, and officer candidates who won the day, get your rest as well. We need you in the fight too, to defeat ranked choice voting and the Democrat agenda. It’s time to unite, and I’ll have more to say about that this week.

I thank the good people of Kootenai County for hosting us this week. I had a lovely time at this great event. I wish safe travels for everyone else who joined us from throughout our great state. I’ll see you back in the trenches soon!

So then, there remains a Sabbath rest for the people of God, for whoever has entered God's rest has also rested from his works as God did from his. Hebrews 4:9-10 ESV