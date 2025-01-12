We live in a world of constant distraction. Smartphones keep us connected to discourse — whether serious, or silly — 24/7. Finding the answer to questions that once took trips to the library now take just enough time to ask Google or ChatGPT. Beneath that constant barrage of stimulation is a recognition that much of life is boring or mundane. When you look up from an hour of doomscrolling Twitter, do you feel fulfilled and accomplished? Of course not.

I see a hunger in society today for the adventure and glory we read about in history and in fiction. We imagine ourselves as warriors going to battle, or great thinkers engaging in high debates about philosophy and theology. We all want to add meaning to the banality of our usual routine.

Consider the real lives of our historical and fictional heroes. What was Napoleon doing when he wasn’t leading his troops to great victories? He was studying, conversing, scouting, and giving orders. And what did Jack Ryan do when he wasn’t exposing government corruption, fighting drug cartels, or matching wits with the Soviet Union? He was researching, writing, teaching, and filing paperwork. Reality is mundane, and that’s ok, because it’s the work we put into the boring times that pays off when things get exciting.

Consider the disciples of our Lord Jesus Christ. Before He walked into their lives and called them to follow Him, what were they doing? Many were fishing. Every day they would wake up, mend their nets, set sail, catch fish, and come back to do it again. It was the same thing over and over, the same sights, the same smells, the same results.

God never promised that our lives would be a series of thrilling adventures. Yet, when those adventures come, we are ready because we've done the work during the ordinary times. Star athletes spend thousands—tens of thousands—of hours in repetitive practice to make possible one shining moment of triumph. Yet we only see the triumph, and not all that went into it.

I remember many years ago when I was struggling to decide what to do with my life. Like many church kids my age I was waiting for some flash of inspiration in which I would finally understand the will of God. I listened to a talk by Reese Kauffman, then president of Child Evangelism Fellowship, who explained that God had already told us His will: read the Bible and follow its precepts. In doing that, you’ll be prepared for wherever you end up, whether in ministry, the workforce, politics, family, etc.

It took my a while to find my niche in the world, and I’m happy to be here doing what I was meant to do. However, everything leading up to this time was not a waste, because I learned many life lessons that have served me well as I grew into my roles as husband, father, and community leader. Even though I made many mistakes along the way, God in His mercy and wisdom still has use for me.

No matter where you are or what you’re doing, remember that you are valuable. Whether you're debating a bill on the Senate floor or cleaning restrooms, you play an important role in our society. Approach your work with excellence and a healthy sense of pride. Do the best you can with the situation God has given you and be ready for whatever comes next.

Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward. You are serving the Lord Christ. Colossians 3:23-24 ESV

Feature image: J. & R. Lamb Studios, Designer. Design drawing for stained glass memorial window showing Fisher of Men with ship, nets, anchor, and fish/waves/net border. [Between 1950 and 1990] Photograph. Retrieved from the Library of Congress, <www.loc.gov/item/2016676828/>.