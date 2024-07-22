It’s been a crazy few weeks, hasn’t it? Last Saturday, a gunman nearly killed Donald Trump. Today, President Joe Biden finally gave in to the campaign to push him off the ticket, announcing via Twitter that he would not accept the Democratic nomination.

Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow, much less in the next four months. Our country stands on the brink of… something. These really are the times that try men’s souls.

But aren’t they all? None of us really knows what will happen in the next hour. Tragedy or triumph, catastrophe or euphoria, every moment is a surprise, and every day is a gift. How then shall we live?

Nations are made of communities, communities of families, and families of individuals. Your circle of influence extends outward from yourself, so if you want to change the world you have to start with what is closest to you. Take care of your body and mind, and work to become the best version of yourself you can be. Figure out your mission in life, and then focus on what helps you achieve it.

“All things are lawful for me,” but not all things are helpful. “All things are lawful for me,” but I will not be dominated by anything. 1 Corinthians 6:12 ESV

God put us on this earth, in this moment in time, for a purpose. The same Providence that turned Donald Trump’s head a few inches in Pennsylvania has a plan for you too. To accomplish that plan means being the best you can be — the best employee, the best boss, the best husband, the best wife, the best father, the best son, the best mother, the best daughter.

Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God? You are not your own, for you were bought with a price. So glorify God in your body. 1 Corinthians 6:19-20 ESV

There is not much at the global or national level that you and I can directly control. We are at the whim of forces greater than ourselves, yet our God is greater than them all. Do your best with what you can control, and you’ll be well positioned to survive and thrive no matter what tomorrow brings.