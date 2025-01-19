Tomorrow is the big day. Millions of Americans feel a sense of optimism, of restored hope for our country, but also fear. The change of plans for tomorrow’s inauguration ceremonies has left us concerned about what might be afoot, what last-ditch attempts might be made to stymie the will of the American people. Now, as always, is the time to trust God.

Thomas Jackson trusted God. Born 201 years ago this Tuesday, Jackson was an eccentric figure, but a brilliant military leader and strategist. He gained his nickname at the First Battle of Manassas when he and his troops stood fast to fight off a Union assault, prompting Confederate General Barnard Bee to shout “There stands Jackson like a stone wall!”

A few days later, Jackson told a fellow officer that

Captain, my religious belief teaches me to feel as safe in battle as in bed. God has fixed the time for my death. I do not concern myself about that, but to be always ready, no matter when it may overtake me. Captain, that is the way all men should live, and then all would be equally brave.

Stonewall Jackson would, of course, perish due to a freak friendly fire incident following the Confederate victory at Chancellorsville. His life and death remind us to trust God, always.

On Monday, I asked a simple question: Are taxes immoral? Maybe it’s not as simple as you might have thought.

On Tuesday, I examined the current situation regarding illegal aliens and guest workers. Are the lobbyists right, and we need foreign workers in Idaho?

On Thursday, I looked at two recent incidents with regard to how our children are being sexualized under the LGBQT+ banner.

Finally, last night I had the pleasure of speaking to the East Idaho Patriots about my story and what I’ve seen in the Legislature thus far. I enjoyed a lovely meal, good company, and a great discussion about how to promote conservative ideas in our state.

Did you catch the press releases at the Chronicle this week? Mountain States Policy Center unveiled a new AI tool, Gov. Brad Little ordered flags to fly at full mast Monday for the inauguration, and Sen. Jim Risch cosponsored a bill to provide for concealed carry reciprocity throughout the nation. Attorney General Raul Labrador also wrote about the importance of local management of federal lands in Idaho.

This article about realpolitik by Lafayette Lee and Voodoo is not only an insightful look at the future of geopolitics, but contains lessons for politics in Idaho as well.

Are you watching Idaho Signal every day? Matt Edwards brings you the scoops from the session at 11:30am MDT, and I’m proud to join him in delivering the news without the corporate media filter:

A lot of folks have been giving attention to a self-proclaimed prophet who allegedly predicted the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Last year, Pastor Mike Winger broke down why this person is not a true prophet, and it’s worth revisiting now:

Speaking of which, Tucker Carlson recently interviewed Sean Davis of the Federalist about the assassination attempt and what we have learned about why it happened. A very interesting conversation!

This interview between a New York Times reporter and political philosopher Curtis Yarvin is like watching Bambi try to take down Godzilla. The reporter is entirely out of his depth, but Yarvin is able to explain his outside-the-box thinking in a clear way:

