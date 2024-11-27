The late 18th century was a time that tried men’s souls. The people of the nascent United States of America had been through a grueling war followed by a fierce debate about the nature of the new nation. There were no guarantees — a crisis at any moment could undo the new country before it got off the ground. It was in that environment that President George Washington issued a proclamation calling for a day of thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday in November, 1789:

Now therefore I do recommend and assign Thursday the 26th day of November next to be devoted by the People of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be-- That we may then all unite in rendering unto him our sincere and humble thanks--for his kind care and protection of the People of this Country previous to their becoming a Nation--for the signal and manifold mercies, and the favorable interpositions of his Providence which we experienced in the course and conclusion of the late war--for the great degree of tranquility, union, and plenty, which we have since enjoyed--for the peaceable and rational manner, in which we have been enabled to establish constitutions of government for our safety and happiness, and particularly the national One now lately instituted--for the civil and religious liberty with which we are blessed; and the means we have of acquiring and diffusing useful knowledge; and in general for all the great and various favors which he hath been pleased to confer upon us.

Tomorrow we continue that tradition, offering our thanks to God for all His blessings. We have many this year, as we too are engrossed in a great debate over what our country is to be. Are we citizens, or serfs? Are we human, or something else? Are we free, or are we slaves to a technocratic system?

The people of America remain fallen and fallible human beings, yet God has nevertheless continued to show us mercy and grace. As the German statesman Otto van Bismarck (might have) said, “God has a special providence for fools, drunkards, and the United States of America.”

I am thankful that we still have a chance to preserve the Republic we inherited from our fathers and will give to our sons.

I am thankful for a state that remembers what America once was, and can be again.

I am thankful for my family — my wife and children and extended relatives who are growing together.

I am thankful for my friends and allies who make the journey through life more enjoyable.

I am thankful for my haters and antagonists who keep me sharp.

I am thankful for the thousands of people who find value in my work, and the hundreds who have chosen to financially support me.

Most of all, I am thankful to Almighty God for putting me in a place where I can make a difference for my posterity.

May God bless you all, and may we “unite in rendering unto Him our sincere and humble thanks… for the signal and manifold mercies… and in general for all the great and various favors which he hath been pleased to confer upon us.”

Have a happy Thanksgiving Day. I’ll see you on Friday.