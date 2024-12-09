Last year I started a new tradition: the Gem State Chronicle Statesman and Stateswoman of the Year. This honor recognizes two individuals who exemplify the American tradition of statesmanship, using their influence for the public good and embodying timeless American values and principles throughout the year.

Narrowing it down to just two was incredibly difficult — both last year and again this year. So many within Idaho’s political sphere are doing incredible work for the people of our state. While it can sometimes feel like conservatives are perpetually on the losing side, there are figures achieving remarkable victories who deserve recognition.

In 2023, I selected former Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce and Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld as my honorees. Pierce took decisive steps to preserve the conservative character of my hometown, knowing it might cost him politically in the short term — and it did, as he lost his bid for reelection. Meanwhile, Sen. Zuiderveld not only exposed potential malfeasance and mismanagement of state funds, but was among the first to sound the alarm about the Lava Ridge Wind Farm, a battle that continues today.

Narrowing it down to two honorees in 2024 was no less challenging. There were dozens of men and women I believe deserve praise, but two stood out to me for their unwavering dedication to conservative principles and their effectiveness as champions for the people of Idaho. Here are their stories.

Dorothy Moon has had an extraordinary year. Just twelve months ago, she was under fire from all sides. Opponents, both within and outside the party, blamed her for the loss of the presidential primary and criticized the upcoming caucus. The Bingham County Republican Central Committee even sued her and the state party for enforcing the rules. Meanwhile, ranked-choice voting was headed to the ballot despite Moon’s strong opposition, and prominent figures within the Idaho GOP were raising funds to defeat her at the upcoming convention.

Fast forward a year, and Dorothy Moon has emerged triumphant. The presidential caucus was a resounding success, and Moon herself led Idaho’s 32 delegates to the Republican National Convention and cast our state’s votes for Donald Trump. A judge dismissed most of the Bingham lawsuit, affirming Moon’s position that following the rules matters. The 2024 State Convention in Coeur d’Alene was a major success as well, culminating in Moon’s reelection as state chair by an even larger margin than in 2022.

Moon took a significant risk by dedicating so much time and energy to defeating Proposition 1. The news media amplified voices like Jim Jones and Butch Otter, who attacked her directly and turned the Prop 1 campaign into a referendum on Moon herself. Yet Idaho voters not only rejected Prop 1 by an overwhelming margin but the campaign also succeeded in uniting a fractured Republican Party. Figures who have been adversaries in the past, like former state chair Tom Luna and Melaleuca founder Frank VanderSloot, joined forces with Moon and the Idaho GOP in the fight against Prop 1, leaving Jones, Otter, and other Republican supporters of ranked-choice voting on the sidelines.

Dorothy Moon doesn’t back down from a fight and her courage is contagious. Her example demonstrates that conservative principles resonate with voters, that money and media influence aren’t everything in politics, and that people are drawn to leaders who take firm stands on the issues that matter. For all these reasons, I am proud to name Dorothy Moon the Gem State Chronicle Stateswoman of the Year for 2024.

Six years ago, the Idaho Freedom Foundation featured a glowing profile of a government bureaucrat on the cover of its Insider Magazine. That alone might raise eyebrows, but Alex Adams was working within the system to cut government regulation and expand individual freedom.

Earlier this year, Gov. Brad Little appointed Adams to oversee the embattled Department of Health and Welfare (DHW), which manages the largest share of Idaho’s state budget. The investigation spearheaded by Sen. Zuiderveld led to an audit that uncovered eight instances of potential mismanagement, which likely contributed to the resignation of then-director Dave Jeppesen.

Since assuming leadership of DHW in July, Alex Adams has already enacted significant reforms. He immediately directed staff to prepare monthly transparency reports, detailing how many Idahoans are receiving various government benefits. He overhauled procedures for applying for federal grants, ensuring department staff could no longer unilaterally accept federal funds (and the accompanying strings). He has also been working to return bureaucratic rulemaking authority to the Legislature, shifting power back to the people's representatives rather than unelected state employees. Adams has made foster care the primary mission of DHW, and is working to reform that system as well.

Perhaps the best example of his zeal for reform came when the Idaho Child Care Program (ICCP) announced it was structurally over budget. Instead of asking JFAC for a supplemental increase, Adams outlined the causes of the problem and announced that the division would reduce its budget through internal reforms rather than requesting additional taxpayer funds. This is precisely the attitude conservatives have long hoped to see in state agency leadership.

It’s easy to call for reform from the outside—“Just do this, just do that.” But the work of implementing bureaucratic reforms is slow, arduous, and often invisible, even to engaged citizens. Alex Adams has tackled this challenge with a quiet, professional, and relentless dedication. He is proving that reform is possible, that budgets can be reduced, and that government can shrink in size and scope. For these reasons, I am proud to name Alex Adams the Gem State Chronicle 2024 Statesman of the Year.

Congratulations to Chairwoman Moon and Director Adams. I hope their examples will encourage all of us to continue fighting to reduce government and increase liberty for the people of Idaho.