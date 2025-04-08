Last week, I wrote about how leftists often use the idea of compassion as a shield for their destructive policies. But there’s another side to that coin: the same people who boast about how much more they care for their fellow human beings are often willing to engage in censorship, vandalism, and even assault in the name of their ideology.

Also last week, Meridian police arrested a 70-year-old man for aggravated battery after he drove into a MAGA counter-protester at a Tesla dealership. Angry leftists had gathered there to protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, who has been recommending reforms to improve efficiency in the federal government.

What kind of process of radicalization convinces a senior citizen not only to protest an electric car dealership because he doesn’t like the politics of its owner, but also to hit someone with his vehicle? Does Christopher Talbot see himself as a modern-day Ho Chi Minh, Che Guevara, or Malcolm X, a brave leftist revolutionary standing up to the oppressor?

It’s honestly sad.

Meanwhile, Teslas across the country are being vandalized in what looks like a nationwide temper tantrum by people apparently unable to control their violent impulses. It’s also remarkably foolish, considering Teslas automatically record anyone who approaches the vehicle.

But it’s not just car attacks. Yesterday, someone posted on Nextdoor a photo of a fence on McMillan Road in Boise that had been spray-painted with the message “Codi Galloway hates the homeless.” Sen. Galloway was the lead sponsor of a bill to prohibit sleeping on sidewalks or in public parks. As I wrote last week, this law is designed not only to protect the public from the problems of vagrancy but also to help homeless individuals themselves by discouraging dangerous behavior.

Yet whoever vandalized the fence clearly hasn’t thought very deeply about the issue. Their shallow idea of compassion amounts to “let homeless people do whatever they want” and they responded with anger and vandalism when a lawmaker proposed responsible limits.

These violent impulses aren’t going away anytime soon. Protests at Tesla dealerships and in cities across the country are being organized by big money activist groups bent on stopping President Trump’s agenda. The man who assassinated a healthcare CEO last year is celebrated as a hero in some leftist circles, while a black teenager who fatally stabbed a white teen just last week has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for his legal defense.

What conclusion can we draw, other than that the American left increasingly seems to want blood? Conservatives tend to look back on our Founding Fathers, who fought a war for independence against a great army, and afterwards established a tradition of law and order we cherish to this day. Leftists, on the other hand, admire violent revolutionaries like Che and the Days of Rage in the 1960s that saw hundreds of bombings and riots all meant to instill fear and terror in the American people.

If you’re a Republican, know this: you and your property are viewed as valid targets by this angry, radical movement. Protect yourselves accordingly.

If you’re a Democrat, then for goodness’ sake get your people in line before this escalates further.