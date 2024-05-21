Here we are. Months and months of work, millions of dollars throughout the state, and tens of thousands of hours of work by candidates and their volunteers comes to a head tonight. When all is said and done there will be celebrating and there will be mourning.

If you have not yet voted, make sure you do it now. Polls close at 8pm, no matter which time zone you’re in, so get it done.

Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon said it well last week:

Voting is easier than ever today, but turnout is often unacceptably low. Don’t take this precious right for granted. If you don’t show up to vote, especially in the primary where everything is on the line, we might as well be living in an oligarchy rather than a representative republic. Not showing up to vote means letting a small group of political insiders decide who represents you in our government.

The Idaho Freedom Caucus also urges you to get out and vote:

In many races, the choice is stark. Will you choose the candidate who votes to grow government, increase spending, and serve big corporations and lobbyists? Or will you choose the candidate who truly believes in small government, cutting spending, and working for the people?

Gov. Brad Little reminds you to vote as well:

Happy Primary Day, #Idaho! Exercise your right to vote by finding your polling location at VoteIdaho.gov

Starting at 7pm MDT I’ll be streaming live from the Riverside Hotel in Boise at the Idaho GOP watch party. I’ll bring you results as they come in as well as interviews with candidates, elected officials, activists, and anyone who happens to walk by my table. If I don’t see you in person I hope to see you online!