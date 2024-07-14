They spied on his campaign.

They made up a dossier of lies.

They impeached him, twice.

They arrested him.

They convicted him in a kangaroo court.

Now, they’ve shot him.

Despite it all, the once and future president remains unbowed, unbent, and unbroken.

This is the spirit of America, a spirit that refuses to give up, refuses to give in, and refuses to die. We're not done yet.