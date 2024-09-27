There is no denying the existence of factions within the Idaho Republican Party. There are moderates and conservatives, insiders and outsiders, big spenders and fiscal hawks, Main Streeters and Freedom Caucusers. Yet nearly all Idaho Republicans are uniting against Proposition 1.

In my open letter to the Gem State Conservatives following the state convention in June, I said that it was time to unify the party and stand together against ranked choice voting:

If you’re all on the same page, then I will be happy to stand side by side with you in the fight, both to stop the initiative and to elect Republicans this November.

I have been pleased to see many in the Idaho GOP of whom I have often been critical follow through on this endeavor. This week, former state chair Tom Luna sat down with Matt Todd of the Ranch Podcast to explain why he believes Prop 1 is a bad idea:

Earlier today, Gov. Brad Little ended months of speculation by issuing a statement opposing Prop 1:

I am opposed to ranked choice voting and signed House Bill 179 in 2023 banning it in Idaho. We must promote voting practices that are clear, increase voter participation, and don’t undermine confidence in our elections, and ranked choice voting meets none of those standards. Idahoans will make their voices heard on Proposition 1 at the ballot box in November. As for me, I will not be supporting Proposition 1.

Dozens of Republican candidates and elected officials have made short statements against Prop 1 for the One Person One Vote PAC, including this one by Rep. Dustin Manwaring:

Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon today spoke out once more about the dangers of Prop 1 and ranked choice voting:

A handful of affiliated Republicans have joined forces with Idaho Democrats to promote Proposition 1, but they are few and far between. Many, like former Republican Jim Jones, are only looking at the short term value of pushing Idaho toward the left in order to hurt their political enemies such as Dorothy Moon and the legislators in the Idaho Freedom Caucus. Yet as Luna explained in his podcast interview, wrecking our elections for short term gain is a bad idea.

If you’re looking for something to do tomorrow, I’ll be manning the Gem County GOP booth at the Emmett Harvest Festival and Street Fair in early afternoon. Come check out Gem County businesses and pick up some No on Prop 1 literature while you’re there!