It’s been a week since I did my best to explain what is going on with the Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer. Despite the current mitigation agreement, the problems that were illuminated by this dispute are not going away anytime soon.
Braxton McCoy is a veteran who lives in eastern Idaho and has been following this issue closely as well. He will be soon be publishing an interview with a water expert that should shed some light on the issues surrounding the main dispute. Follow him on Twitter so you don’t miss it.
David Leavitt is the representative-elect for district 25, which covers the city of Twin Falls. He appeared on the Jimmy Dore show yesterday evening to share an update with a national audience:
Thanks to Lauren Walker for the clip, and of course to Jimmy Dore for having Leavitt on to bring clarity to this issue.
Last week, Gov. Brad Little wrote an op-ed explaining his perspective with regards to the water issues. He says that if Idahoans aren’t able to come to an agreement, then the federal government will have an excuse to step in, and we will lose even more of our state sovereignty. Read the whole thing here.
Expect a new mitigation agreement in the next few months as well as discussion and possibly even legislation in the 2025 session. I will keep a close eye on events as they develop and bring you more information when I can.
Just to offer more monkey wrench input, I wanted to mention some recent farming related interviews. Regardless of what happens with the water wars, this information could be helpful to Idaho's farmers and backyard gardeners.
_____
Interview #1: RFK Jr. Podcast: Farm Credit Scandal with Dustin Kittle. June 21, 2024: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rfk-jr-podcast/id1552000243?i=1000659846077 (podcast 45 min).
Attorneys Dustin Kittle and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delve into crucial issues facing small farms and food production quality. Discussion includes: Corruption within the US Department of Agriculture; how large corporations receive hefty government subsidies while small farmers struggle to stay afloat; the significant control of foreign governments and corporations over American farmland; unethical practices in agriculture and water management (such as farmer exploitation through unfair assignments and inadequate oversight); plus the urgent need to promote sustainable agriculture and responsible water management practices.
IDAHO CONNECTION: A discussion of Idaho’s cobalt mines and their relationship to water starts at the 27 minute timestamp. Note that Idaho’s water issues were resolved—temporarily for this growing season—after this episode aired. Still, the discussion was well worth the time to listen.
_____
Interview #2: RFK Jr. Podcast: Hope from Farmers with John Kempf. May 30, 2024: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rfk-jr-podcast/id1552000243?i=1000657313660 (podcast 58 min)
This fascinating podcast doesn't directly address water issues, but it shows how an Amish farmer with an eighth grade education, strong powers of observation, and an unstinting work ethic can read his way to expertise. After his farm was hit by pesticide-induced crop failures, Kempf transitioned to regenerative agriculture practices that strengthen plant immunity, improve soil health, and increase the soil microbiome. He discusses a comprehensive approach to regenerative agriculture so that farmers can become more resilient, effective, and profitable.
Bottom line: Yes, Virginia, plants do have immune systems. And, yes, Virginia, pesticides/herbicides will kill the plant immune systems along with everything else (assuming the everything else hasn’t become resistant, as often happens). Rid your plants of chemicals and pesticides, and feed them well; your plants will thrive. (Opinion: This applies to animals and people too!)
_____
Interview #3: Blaming Farmers. June 20, 2024: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/blaming-farmers/ (video 1 hr)
This panel discussion focuses on glyphosate (aka Monsanto/Bayer's Roundup). You may be astounded at how glyphosate originated, what it can do to plants and animals, how it gets into almost everything you eat, and how an ingenious approach using sauerkraut juice can detoxify soils so plants thrive and glyphosate residues are reduced or eliminated.
_____
Related: Constituent input and some hard work in the 2024 Idaho legislature killed H653 (https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2024/legislation/H0653/), which would have exempted pesticide producers from liability under any "provision or doctrine of state law, including without limitation state tort law or relevant common law" as long as they were in compliance with federal EPA regulations. This bad bill would have benefited agricultural-pharmaceutical companies such as Bayer/Monsanto/P4 and their supporters. No doubt, they'll try to resurrect this bill again, so watch for it!