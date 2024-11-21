As someone who pays a lot of attention to politics, I am often questioned about candidates or issues, especially the closer we get to Election Day. The most common question over the past few years has been about judges. We see them on the ballot, usually unopposed. Voters are asked whether to retain dozens of magistrates that most people have never heard of. I’ve long been planning to create some sort of repository of information about the judicial system and judicial candidates, but it’s been sitting on the back burner.

A few weeks ago I had a conversation with Sen. Tammy Nichols of Middleton who told me the same thing — her constituents keep asking about judges and she wasn’t sure what to say. We decided to work together to find a solution. Our idea is something we are calling the Idaho Bench Project. Click here to read out introductory press release:

The Idaho Bench Project aims to bridge the gap between the judiciary and the public by fostering transparency and trust in the legal system. Through a combination of educational resources, public outreach, and comprehensive guides, the organization will empower Idaho voters to make informed decisions about judicial elections — a critical but often overlooked aspect of democratic governance. “The one question I hear from constituents more than anything else is ‘what can you tell me about the judges on my ballot?’” said Idaho Bench Project founder Tammy Nichols. “Judges make decisions that impact every aspect of our lives, from our rights and freedoms to our local communities, and so it is important that voters have a clear understanding of the people and the system.” As a nonprofit organization, the Idaho Bench Project is committed to providing unbiased information and ensuring all Idaho voters have the tools they need to make educated decisions at the ballot box. “We believe informed voters are the cornerstone of a thriving representative republic,” added Nichols. “The judiciary must be transparent and accountable, and it starts with voters understanding who they are electing to these crucial positions.” The Idaho Bench Project is funded through charitable donations and operates independently of any political party or candidate. Its 501(c)(3) status is currently pending with the IRS.

By organizing as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Idaho Bench Project will be able to accept donations which will go to developing a top-notch website with comprehensive information about the judicial system and the candidates on your ballot, as well as educational mailers down the line. Perhaps we will even host events! As a c3, the Project will be explicitly non-partisan and won’t engage in electioneering. It won’t tell you how to vote, but it will hopefully provide enough information to help you make an informed decision.

One big idea that Sen. Nichols had was to prepare a questionnaire for judges and judicial candidates, asking questions about their experience, perspective, and philosophy with regard to the law. What kind of questions would you ask judicial candidates if you had the chance?

Stay tuned for more information. We are working on the website now, which will soon enable you to find the judges in your district and county. Our aim is that you will be able to learn everything you need to know about our judicial system in one place, which means I have some writing to do. Once the c3 status is confirmed by the IRS we’ll be able to take donations, which will go to the website and future publications. This isn’t a money-making operation for me (or I presume Sen. Nichols) rather it is a labor of love to fill what I see as a hole in our political discourse.

I’m excited about this project. My biggest goal with my own platform is to provide information that makes you a more informed and active citizen and voter, and I hope the Idaho Bench Project serves that purpose. I’m looking forward to helping develop this important endeavor!