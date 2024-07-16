In 1952, General Dwight Eisenhower decided to run for president as a Republican after 20 years of Democrat rule. When choosing a vice president, Ike looked for someone who would bring youth and populist appeal to the ticket. He chose a 39-year-old man from California, recently elected to the US Senate, who grew up poor but found success through a stint in the military and graduating from an elite law school.

Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon in 1952. Associated Press photo

Richard Nixon would turn out to be one of the great politicians of the 20th century, falling in the end to a deep state coup in the wake of one of the largest electoral mandates in American history.

In 2024, Donald Trump decided to run for president a third time, following a deep state coup in the wake of one of the largest populist electoral revolts in American history. When choosing a vice president, Trump looked for someone who would bring youth and blue collar appeal to the ticket. He chose a 39-year-old man from Ohio, recently elected to the US Senate, who grew up poor but found success through a stint in the military and graduating from an elite law school.

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance at the RNC Monday night

It’s too early to tell what path J.D. Vance will follow, and Trump’s VP pick comes with promise and mystery. Poor kid from Ohio, US Marine, Yale Law graduate, venture capitalist protege of Peter Thiel, author of Hillbilly Elegy, US Senator, and the next Vice President of the United States — who is J.D. Vance, really?