Disclosures

Gem State Chronicle is published by me, Brian Almon, and does not represent the positions of any organization with which I am affiliated.

In May 2024, I was elected chairman of the Legislative District 14 Central Committee of the Idaho Republican Party. Nothing I write here should be taken as the official position of LD14 or the Idaho GOP. I am speaking solely on my own behalf.

From January to September 2023 I was employed by the Idaho Freedom Foundation. From January to March 2024, I contracted with IFF to provide various services. Nothing I have written here represents IFF in any way.

Any errors are solely my responsibility.