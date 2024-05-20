Gem State Chronicle

The Tough Races
How to decide when deciding is tough
  
Brian Almon
3
SUNDAY DEVOTION: A Christian Republic
How should we then live?
  
Brian Almon
Saturday Roundup: 5/18/24
Catching up on the week's news
  
Brian Almon
Seven More Interviews
Hear from Nichols, Marmon, Bell, Adams, Hostetler, Hanks, and Smith
  
Brian Almon
1
Episode 21: Credibility
How best to communicate our timeless principles
  
Brian Almon
21:04
Six more candidate interviews
Hear from Julianne Young, Tina Lambert, Brett Skidmore, Adam Nelson, Monica McKinley, and Brenda Bourn
  
Brian Almon
1
Candidate Interviews: Districts 26 & 28
Hear from Kally Schiffler, Lyle Johnstone, James Lamborn, and Kirk Jackson
  
Brian Almon
Candidate Interviews: Burger, Shepherd, Zito, Thompson, Monks, and Scholz
Less than a week until Election Day!
  
Brian Almon
For all the Marbles
This primary election is a high stakes game
  
Brian Almon
2
Saturday Roundup: 5/11/24
Catching up on the week's news
  
Brian Almon
1
Candidate Interviews: Larry Dunn, Brandon Shippy, Sean Crystal, and Kelly Golden
Hear from four different outsiders to the political process
  
Brian Almon
Local Independent Media & Introducing the Merch Store
The tide rises
  
Brian Almon
4
