532 years ago today, Christopher Columbus landed on an island in the Bahamas, becoming the first European explorer to set foot in the New World. (Not counting the Vikings who discovered Newfoundland, of course.) Three centuries later, our Founding Fathers looked to Columbus for inspiration as they fought a war for independence, created a new government, and prepared to settle a continent.

There are no more frontiers remaining on earth, but the task before us is no less arduous than that of Columbus or our Founders. May the same spirit of boldness and exploration drive us to create a better world for our children and grandchildren.

On Monday, I recalled the character of Colonel Nicholson from The Bridge on the River Kwai who became so obsessed with his work that he forget why he was fighting in the first place. What edifices of liberalism are conservatives fighting to defend today?

On Tuesday, I took a look at Blaine County, long a liberal enclave but with a conservative movement starting to coalesce and grow.

On Thursday, I looked at how many things have happened in my own lifetime, and reminded readers that we are always in the midst of world-changing events.

Finally, on Friday I examined the dilemma of the upcoming fiscal catastrophe, despite our political system incentivizing more spending in the short term.

Former state senator Steven Thayn explained how we need to reaffirm personal and familial responsibility rather than expecting the government to provide all things for us.

Sarah Lurie, a member of Aaron Hughston’s campaign, explained why voters should reject Morgan Ballis for Blaine County Sheriff.

Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon once again took aim at backers of Prop 1 for lying to and gaslighting voters.

Finally, our great attorney general Raúl Labrador shared how his office is protecting children in Idaho.

The Idaho Dispatch commissioned a poll to gauge support for Proposition 1, the initiative to impose a jungle primary and ranked choice voting on Idaho. The poll found that the “no” vote is leading 45.3% to 39.5%, but with a lot of potential voters still undecided.

On Wednesday, I spoke to a reporter from KTVB Channel 7 about the Eagle Library Board’s decision to relocate books from the teen section to the adult shelves at the request of members of the community. How did I do?

I’ll be heading to the Eagle Harvest Fest later today. Come on out for pumpkins, activities, live music, and more. Stop by the Community Hall for the Friends of the Eagle Public Library book sale too!

The Ada County GOP event with Mike Baker has been rescheduled, and will now take place on Wednesday, October 30, at 7:00pm at the Wildland Firefighters Foundation building near the airport.

Have a great weekend!