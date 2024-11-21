The first general session of the 68th Legislature of the State of Idaho begins in just over six weeks. 105 senators and representatives from throughout the state, each with different backgrounds, perspectives, and ideas, will convene in Boise to make laws on our behalf. Our legislators will be hearing many voices — lobbyists, bureaucrats, activists, and constituents all compete to persuade them to vote one way or another.

This coming session could be the most conservative in Idaho history, which means expectations are high. There are more self-identified “freedom” legislators than Democrats, which means we expect to see conservative policy come out of the session.

I would like to ask you, the thousands of subscribers to the Gem State Chronicle, what you would like to see. What bills should the Legislature pass? What issues are most important? I’ve opened up the comments section to all free subscribers, so let me know what you think below. I'll collect responses and report back in a few days!