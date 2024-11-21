What are your top issues for 2025?
Let me know what you think the Legislature should do this session
The first general session of the 68th Legislature of the State of Idaho begins in just over six weeks. 105 senators and representatives from throughout the state, each with different backgrounds, perspectives, and ideas, will convene in Boise to make laws on our behalf. Our legislators will be hearing many voices — lobbyists, bureaucrats, activists, and constituents all compete to persuade them to vote one way or another.
This coming session could be the most conservative in Idaho history, which means expectations are high. There are more self-identified “freedom” legislators than Democrats, which means we expect to see conservative policy come out of the session.
I would like to ask you, the thousands of subscribers to the Gem State Chronicle, what you would like to see. What bills should the Legislature pass? What issues are most important? I’ve opened up the comments section to all free subscribers, so let me know what you think below. I'll collect responses and report back in a few days!
Secure our elections from outside funded propositions. Not sure how, but it needs to happen.
Repeal the dang grocery tax, reduce the budget and cut unconstitutional programs.
School choice.
Work on ways to restore Idaho Sovereignty over Federal lands. This is a long term issue, but we’ve got to start somewhere if we’re going to save our forests and our wildlife.
That should keep everyone pretty busy. 😁
1. Real fiscal conservatism - Reduce the scope, size and resulting expenditures of state gov’t…and taxes, maybe in reverse order. Do we already have a balanced budget law, if nut, that is critical.
2. Election integrity, including robust voter roll maintenance
3. Illegal immigration (whatever the state can do) combined with reduced dependence on various forms of welfare for citizens to capable people back into the workforce (related - is there a way for the state to put Idahoans first, over foreign nationals, with the significant hirings expected in tech and in agriculture)
3. School choice
4. Beyond the current executive order, pass a law regarding males in female sports, bathrooms, etc. for any event occurring in our state.
5. Strengthen abortion law.
6. Term limits