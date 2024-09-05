Gem State Chronicle
Episode 24: Founding Myths
Episode 24: Founding Myths

When legend becomes fact, print the legend
Brian Almon
Sep 05, 2024
When history podcaster Darryl Cooper shared some heterodox beliefs about World War II in an interview with Tucker Carlson, a lot of people lost their minds. There are many historical events that have been transformed into foundational myths for societies, and questioning those myths can have unpleasant results.

How should we approach history, as well as …

Appears in episode
Brian Almon
