Episode 25: Tilting at Windmills

Watching the Ada County Republican Central Committee debate on Thursday night about endorsing a Republican nominee got me thinking about how much time and energy are spent doing the political equivalent of tilting at windmills. Too much idealism can cause you to lose everything, but too much pragmatism can make you forget what you’re fighting for.
Histor…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gem State Chronicle to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.