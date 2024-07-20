It’s been an incredible week, for me personally as well as the world at large. One week ago today, an assassin’s bullet came within inches of killing Donald Trump. What would the world look like today if he had succeeded?

The 2024 Republican National Convention concluded on Thursday night after nominating Trump for president and Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio for vice president. Paid subscribers to the Gem State Chronicle can check out my in-depth report on Vance and learn why I’m optimistic about the pick. I also rereleased an old podcast of mine that examined the state of the white working class in America which drew from Vance’s book Hillbilly Elegy.

With the battle over President Joe Biden’s place on the Democratic ticket still raging, check out this article I wrote last week explaining how the Democrats have never been very democratic.

I also wrote down some musings about how to put our principles into practice. The short answer is that it’s time for conservatives to start implementing policy rather than just complaining about the way things are.

On Sunday, I looked at the providential way in which Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt, and then on Monday I looked back at political assassinations and assassination attempts throughout history.

On Wednesday, I wrote about the controversy over the new GOP Platform and how we have perhaps lost sight of what platforms are meant to be.

Finally, on Thursday I drew a line between the assassination attempt on Trump and the burning of Republican House candidate Cornel Rasor’s store in Sandpoint earlier this month. News media has normalized the idea that violence against conservatives is acceptable, even laudable, which means we live in dangerous times.

Former state senator Abby Lee, already having decided not to try to hold her seat against Brandon Shippy this year, accepted a job in Oregon and resigned the remainder of her term. Gov. Brad Little appointed Shippy to fill the seat, which he should win on his own accord in November. Read the governor’s press release here.

Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon led our delegation to the RNC, casting our state’s votes for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. Her column this week said that the overall message coming out of Milwaukee was one of hope.

Moon leads the Idaho delegation in a chant of “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

The District 14 Republicans had a great time at Eagle Fun Days last Saturday, a day which nobody will ever forget. Check out our recap and pictures from the event here.

The heavy metal themed commentator Razorfist took us on a trip down memory lane, reliving President Biden’s cognitive decline. Remember that corporate media pretended he was “sharp as a tack” until the debate exposed him for what he was.

The Lotus Eaters discussed our next vice president, J.D. Vance:

J. Burden and John Doyle, two of the better commentators on the bleeding edge of the right, sat down to talk about where conservatism and our country are headed:

In this short clip from last week’s Culture War show, Tim Pool and Carl Benjamin explain what went wrong with James Lindsay. Once a popular voice on the right, Lindsay has pivoted to a point where he is more worried about Christian conservatives than the socialist left.

Lost in the news about the shooting and the convention was the National Conservatism Conference, which featured many great voices including Idaho’s own Theo Wold, Doug Wilson, and Scott Yenor. Auron MacIntyre broke down the conference in this great video:

If you saw the final night of the RNC you couldn’t have missed wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan on stage. Say what you will, but the man knows how to rally a crowd.

Finally, on the 55th anniversary of the first manned mission to the surface of the moon, take a few minutes to relive the descent of Eagle, the lunar landing module of Apollo 11 which carried Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to the moon, and to immortality:

